American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded down $15.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,385. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $345.52 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.