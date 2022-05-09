Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $86,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,778,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,232,000 after acquiring an additional 210,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,759,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

