AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

