AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 22.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $121.84. 1,654,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $118.94 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.