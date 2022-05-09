AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.34-$5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.27-$1.30 EPS.

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $121.84. 1,654,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.44.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

