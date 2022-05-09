Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.17. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $510,236,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.42. 7,838,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

