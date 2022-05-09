Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) to report $210.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $106.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $958.70 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFT stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.05. 46,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

