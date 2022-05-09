Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.51. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCL. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

