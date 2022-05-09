Analysts Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Announce $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.76. Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a one year low of $167.10 and a one year high of $231.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,007,635 shares of company stock worth $205,007,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

