Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to Post $3.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44. WEX reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $14.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

WEX stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,341. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average of $156.75.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WEX by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of WEX by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.