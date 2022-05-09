Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.67). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($6.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($5.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of AGIO traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. 11,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,922. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

