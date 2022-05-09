Analysts Expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Domo’s earnings. Domo reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domo will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domo.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.75. 26,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.66. Domo has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domo (DOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.