Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.77. Floor & Decor also posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.62.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FND stock traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $72.52. 47,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.