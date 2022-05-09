Analysts Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $759.92 Million

Brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to post sales of $759.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.80 million and the highest is $799.60 million. MarineMax reported sales of $666.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after buying an additional 34,598 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. 595,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $958.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.