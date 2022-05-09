Analysts Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post $5.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $5.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.30. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $5.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $16.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $19.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $24.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($2.14). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.