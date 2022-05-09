Analysts Set Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Price Target at $14.90

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

AHH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 9.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

