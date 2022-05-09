Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) PT at $73.25

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $7.88 on Monday, hitting $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,619,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.53 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 47.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

