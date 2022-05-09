Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT at $271.43

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $18.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,634. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $202,855,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

