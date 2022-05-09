Analyzing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cortexyme alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cortexyme and Elevation Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 1 3 2 0 2.17 Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cortexyme presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 311.59%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus price target of $16.62, indicating a potential upside of 389.54%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and Elevation Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.94) -1.12 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$32.04 million ($6.52) -0.52

Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -65.45% -58.36% Elevation Oncology N/A -29.77% -28.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Cortexyme on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Elevation Oncology (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.