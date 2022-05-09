AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 829,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,333. The company has a market capitalization of $620.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 668,237 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

