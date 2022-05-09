Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $53,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 96,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.30.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,144. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $171.15 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.