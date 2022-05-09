Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.58. 6,593,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,897. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

