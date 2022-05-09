Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $27.04 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.70. 7,268,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,739. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

