Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $44.49 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 847,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 272,145 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of NuVasive worth $44,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 612,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.