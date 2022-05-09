Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $51.17 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $51,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,594,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,742,000 after buying an additional 547,544 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,121,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after buying an additional 102,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last 90 days.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.46. 2,032,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,028. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

