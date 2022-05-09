Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4,531.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,773. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

