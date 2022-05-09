Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 497,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,263,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,614,920. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

