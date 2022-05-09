Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Ulta Beauty worth $79,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $8.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $381.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,091. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

