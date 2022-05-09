Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,143 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $30,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

