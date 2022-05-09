Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,847 shares during the period. Entergy makes up about 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Entergy worth $73,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

ETR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.26. 1,003,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

