Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.90

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 3001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.98.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,854.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $140,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after buying an additional 2,960,963 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Angi by 9.9% during the third quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,386,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after buying an additional 214,009 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

