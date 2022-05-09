Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Annexon’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.
Shares of Annexon stock remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 412,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,849. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, CEO Douglas Love purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
