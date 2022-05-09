Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Annexon’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of Annexon stock remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 412,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,849. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Annexon by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 789,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annexon by 3,124.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 343,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,891 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

