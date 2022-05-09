ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.20

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.