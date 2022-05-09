ApeCoin Price Tops $9.49 on Major Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.49 or 0.00029805 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $1.12 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00170888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00579794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036019 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,073.67 or 1.94944162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,843,750 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

