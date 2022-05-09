Apollon Limassol Reaches Market Capitalization of $474,979.30 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $474,979.30 and approximately $192,873.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00004385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00149181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00331496 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00037960 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.