AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) will post sales of $100.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.30 million. AppFolio posted sales of $78.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $451.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.40 million to $452.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $541.35 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $543.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 775.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

APPF traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, reaching $99.75. 282,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.36. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $99.63 and a fifty-two week high of $150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,326.11 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

