Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $107.70

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.70 and last traded at $109.40, with a volume of 46476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average of $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

