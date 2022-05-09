AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.89. 3,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,090. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.55 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

