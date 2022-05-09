AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $108.36

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.36 and last traded at $109.30, with a volume of 1964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.