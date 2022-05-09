Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

AQST stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 623,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

