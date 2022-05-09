Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

