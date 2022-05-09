ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcBest to earn $11.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

ARCB stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,312.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

