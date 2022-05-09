Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Arch Capital Group posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year sales of $9.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. 29,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

