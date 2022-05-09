Argon Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $354,229.64 and $89,251.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00594924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,571.23 or 1.92012337 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00088570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,610,987 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.