Argon Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $376,086.82 and approximately $62,706.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00180627 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00564974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036035 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.50 or 1.86384368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,563,484 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.