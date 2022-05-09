Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $189,151.20 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $365,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ANET traded down $8.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.
About Arista Networks (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
