Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $189,151.20 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $365,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET traded down $8.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

