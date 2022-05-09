Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $128.00 Average PT from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARKAY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($130.53) to €129.00 ($135.79) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($106.32) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($143.16) to €142.00 ($149.47) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ARKAY stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $124.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361. Arkema has a 12-month low of $100.21 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

