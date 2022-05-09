Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.66. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

