Assemble Protocol (ASM) Trading 19.1% Lower This Week

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $36.55 million and $1.58 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,771.47 or 0.99856129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00100938 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,443,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.