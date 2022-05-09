Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.06-$13.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AIZ stock traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.97. The stock had a trading volume of 509,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.74.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

